Video Shows Ravens Player Asking Myles Garrett For His Jersey

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best, if not the best, pass rushers in the game.

Myles Garrett’s dominance transcends divisional rivalries, and even players from opposing teams idolize him.

Notably, that includes Baltimore Ravens rookie OT Roger Rosengarten.

In a clip shared by the NFL, the rookie was caught on tape asking Garrett for his jersey.

He said he knew he was a nobody, and Garrett told him he was in the league and playing for a great team.

He agreed to give him his jersey in a heartwarming moment.

Roger Rosengarten: "I know I'm a nobody… but could I get that jersey after?" Myles Garrett's response is so pure 🥹 #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/8mVCIkMhXx — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2025

This is what it’s all about in the league.

On the field, the Ravens and Browns do not like each other, but there’s nothing but respect between the players once they’re off the field.

Garrett has earned the right to be considered one of the best defensive players of his generation.

He’s well on pace to end his career with a gold jacket.

This season didn’t go as planned, and he was frustrated.

Some thought he was ready to force his way off of the team after stating that he wouldn’t want to be a part of a rebuilding organization.

Fortunately, the latest reports show that the Browns are likely to reach an agreement with him to keep him around for many more years.

That means he will likely have some more epic battles with Rosengarten in their divisional matchups.

Perhaps he’ll also join him in Canton one day.

