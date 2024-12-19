Bleacher Report Predicts Score Of Browns, Bengals Game

For most of his brief career, Joe Burrow has struggled against the defense of the Cleveland Browns.

This time, however, they will meet with pretty much nothing on the line.

The Cincinnati Bengals still have a chance to make the playoffs, and while it is unlikely, they must keep on winning to stay in the race.

The Browns, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Of course, this is still a divisional game, meaning a lot of pride will be involved.

Some players still have financial incentives at stake, whereas others want to prove that they can contribute to the team in the future.

Nevertheless, with an unproven quarterback at the helm, the Browns’ chances of competing at the highest level seem narrow.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s experts don’t believe the Browns will be able to make it close.

Their latest column predicted the game to go 30-13 in the Bengals’ favor.

The Bengals have one of the most explosive offenses in the game.

One wouldn’t tell that this team was a non-playoff team, as their record doesn’t reflect just how dominant they’ve been on that side of the field.

It doesn’t bode well if they face a team that doesn’t seem to have many reasons to go all out in this matchup.

Even so, divisional games are always a toss-up, and while it might not be easy, the Browns will always have hope.

