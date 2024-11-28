Bleacher Report Predicts Winner Of Browns, Broncos Game

The Cleveland Browns have been turning heads with their recent performances against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, defying expectations with Jameis Winston at the helm.

While Deshaun Watson’s single win pales in comparison, Winston’s high-risk, high-reward approach has kept the Browns competitive and often covered against the spread.

However, Bleacher Report’s expert panel sees the upcoming Week 13 matchup differently, unanimously picking the Denver Broncos to triumph by at least a touchdown.

Their analysis points to several critical factors that could spell trouble for Cleveland.

“Cleveland’s wide receivers aren’t a huge threat to Denver’s secondary. If the Browns feel they can lean on a re-emerging Nick Chubb, the Broncos also field a top-six run defense. As long as rookie Bo Nix continues to play like he has for Sean Payton, Denver is clearly the better team.” Bleacher Report wrote.

Their betting consensus currently favors Denver, with the Broncos installed as 5.5-point favorites.

Bleacher Report’s score prediction of Broncos 24, Browns 17 reflects the widespread expectation of a Denver victory.

Denver’s defensive credentials are particularly impressive. Ranked third in both total and scoring defense, the team boasts Vance Joseph as a defensive coordinator known for his aggressive game plans.

With the NFL’s leading sack total at 44, the Broncos present a nightmare matchup for a quarterback like Winston, who has built a reputation for costly turnovers.

However, the Browns have shown resilience lately, despite their 3-8 record. Their recent upset victory over the Steelers in Week 12 demonstrates their potential to compete, even when the odds seem stacked against them.

Under Winston’s leadership, the team has managed a 2-2 record, making them a more challenging opponent than their record might suggest.

On the opposite side, the Broncos have their own rising star in rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

He’s quickly emerging as a top contender for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, having thrown 11 touchdowns with just one interception over his last five games.

