Denzel Ward Reveals What He’s Thankful For This Season

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day, and it is a day in which Americans across the land practice gratitude and give thanks for the good things they have going for them in their lives.

For those who have enough going for them in this area of life, the first thing they’re often grateful for is their health, which is never something for anyone to take for granted.

For the Cleveland Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward has been putting forth a career-best effort this season, and the foundation of this super year for him has been his ability to stay healthy for once.

Ward told the media that he’s grateful that he’s been able to play in every game so far this season, even though he has had a couple of concussions and other injuries, per Fred Greetham.

#Browns Denzel Ward is grateful at Thanksgiving to have been able to play in all the games this season, despite a couple of concussions and other injuries. pic.twitter.com/zYnWkqys0j — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 27, 2024

Ward is currently leading the NFL in passes defended with 17, and it’s not even close — second on the list is Brian Branch of the Detroit Lions, who has 13 pass breakups.

The Ohio native has a history of coming up with injuries over the years, and he has appeared in over 14 games just once in his career.

Even though the Browns are a dismal 3-8, he could possibly have a real shot at making the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career.

The team seems to be starting to retool or rebuild after trading wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Za’Darius Smith this season, but Ward, 27, is under contract through the 2027 campaign, so it seems a safe bet that he will remain a cornerstone for the franchise.

NEXT:

Insider Says Former Bears QB Could Be Next Browns Starter