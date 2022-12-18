Browns Nation

Bojorquez’s Foot Has Been An Asset To Browns

By

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It is a fact that punters are rarely talked about unless they make a mistake.

The Cleveland Browns finally have a good punter in 2022.

Twitter user Matt Mroczynski has a hot take on Bojorquez in comparison to the Browns’ former punter Jamie Gillan, also known as the Scottish Hammer.

Mroczynski said:

Corey Bojorquez is who we thought the Scottish Hammer was going to be, an absolute power leg.”

 

Though he has not been perfect, here are some examples of pivotal punts by Bojorquez.

 

1. Baltimore Ravens, Week 15

The most recent example of Bojorquez getting his team out of a jam is with his 70-yard punt on Saturday against the Ravens.

Bojorquez was deep in his own territory so the Ravens were probably anticipating good field position, but that didn’t happen.

 

2. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 5

Bojorquez booted a 61-yard punt that Martin Emerson downed at the Chargers’ 1-yard line in Week 5.

 

3. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 3

It does not have to be the longest punt, but if it is placed correctly, it can be debilitating to the opposition.

A classic example is in the Pittsburgh Steelers game when Bojorquez landed a punt on the Steelers’ 4-yard line with 9 seconds left in the game.

Bojorquez called this punt one of the best of his career.

He said:

“With the situation and everything, for me, that’s as good as it gets. Putting the team inside the 5, no timeouts, less than a minute, prime time, I’d have to say situational-wise, it’s definitely up there as one of the better ones [of my career] for sure.”

