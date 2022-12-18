Bojorquez’s Foot Has Been An Asset To Browns

It is a fact that punters are rarely talked about unless they make a mistake.

The Cleveland Browns finally have a good punter in 2022.

Twitter user Matt Mroczynski has a hot take on Bojorquez in comparison to the Browns’ former punter Jamie Gillan, also known as the Scottish Hammer.

Mroczynski said:

“Corey Bojorquez is who we thought the Scottish Hammer was going to be, an absolute power leg.”

Corey Bojorquez is who we thought the Scottish Hammer was going to be, an absolute power leg — Matt Mroczynski (@matt_ski05) December 4, 2022

They definitely fixed the punting situation this year. That's been a major bright spot. Corey Bojorquez has been a Monday topic of conversation this year exactly zero times. — Mike (@emtb123) November 21, 2022

Though he has not been perfect, here are some examples of pivotal punts by Bojorquez.

1. Baltimore Ravens, Week 15

The most recent example of Bojorquez getting his team out of a jam is with his 70-yard punt on Saturday against the Ravens.

Bojorquez was deep in his own territory so the Ravens were probably anticipating good field position, but that didn’t happen.

#Browns go 3-and-out on the first drive, but an absolute boomer of a punt from Corey Bojorquez puts the Ravens at their own 22. That was a 70-yard 💣 — Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) December 17, 2022

2. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 5

Bojorquez booted a 61-yard punt that Martin Emerson downed at the Chargers’ 1-yard line in Week 5.

Nice job by Corey Bojorquez – 61 yard punt downed at the 1 by Martin Emerson Jr. #Browns — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 9, 2022

3. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 3

It does not have to be the longest punt, but if it is placed correctly, it can be debilitating to the opposition.

A classic example is in the Pittsburgh Steelers game when Bojorquez landed a punt on the Steelers’ 4-yard line with 9 seconds left in the game.

Perfectly placed punt by Corey Bojorquez. Out at #Steelers 4. 9 seconds left. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) September 23, 2022

Bojorquez called this punt one of the best of his career.

He said: