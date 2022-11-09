Browns Nation

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs Dolphins

By

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns directs the offense against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is that time in Week 10 to make bold predictions on what the Cleveland Browns could do against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, November 13.

While the predictions are bold, they are not unrealistic.

Here they are, in no particular order.

 

1. Nick Chubb Throws TD Pass

The Browns have trick plays.

A few weeks ago, they tried to execute a trick play when Amari Cooper threw a pass that turned into an interception.

It is time to open the trick playbook again and give the best player on the team, Nick Chubb, an opportunity to record his first NFL career touchdown throw.

Maybe it could be out of the wildcat formation since he scored a rushing touchdown in the wildcat in Week 8.

 

2. Cade York Boots Long FG

Cade York has completed three out of six long field goals of over 50 yards most recently a 55-yarder against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Against the Dolphins is time to dial up another one of those long ones.

We know he can do it.

 

3. Browns D Intercepts Tua

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been precise with his throws in the seven games he has played in the 2022 season.

He only has three interceptions out of 216 attempted passes.

That is an impressive stat that can get turned upside down if the Browns’ defense is able to intercept Tua once during the game.

It doesn’t have to be a Pick 6, though that would be nice, just an interception.

He hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 4 though he missed Weeks 5 and 6 while in the concussion protocol.

It doesn’t matter how many, if any, of these bold predictions happen as long as the Browns pick up a much-needed win in Miami on Sunday.

