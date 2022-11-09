3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs Dolphins

It is that time in Week 10 to make bold predictions on what the Cleveland Browns could do against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, November 13.

While the predictions are bold, they are not unrealistic.

Here they are, in no particular order.

1. Nick Chubb Throws TD Pass

The Browns have trick plays.

A few weeks ago, they tried to execute a trick play when Amari Cooper threw a pass that turned into an interception.

Amari Cooper throws an interception pic.twitter.com/taZ1VPdfq5 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) November 1, 2022

It is time to open the trick playbook again and give the best player on the team, Nick Chubb, an opportunity to record his first NFL career touchdown throw.

Maybe it could be out of the wildcat formation since he scored a rushing touchdown in the wildcat in Week 8.

Nick Chubb has been a delight this year for fantasy football owners 🙌 🎥: @NFLpic.twitter.com/4DC9x9tbSj — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) November 1, 2022

2. Cade York Boots Long FG

Cade York has completed three out of six long field goals of over 50 yards most recently a 55-yarder against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Cade York bounces back with a 55-yarder. #Browns pic.twitter.com/536g8p3aNr — Browns fan UK (@brownsfanuk) November 1, 2022

Against the Dolphins is time to dial up another one of those long ones.

We know he can do it.

3. Browns D Intercepts Tua

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been precise with his throws in the seven games he has played in the 2022 season.

Tua Tagovailoa is the first QB in Dolphins history to have 350+ pass yds, 3+ pass TD, and 0 INT while completing at least 80% of his passes in a game. pic.twitter.com/flViob5suJ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 30, 2022

He only has three interceptions out of 216 attempted passes.

That is an impressive stat that can get turned upside down if the Browns’ defense is able to intercept Tua once during the game.

It doesn’t have to be a Pick 6, though that would be nice, just an interception.

He hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 4 though he missed Weeks 5 and 6 while in the concussion protocol.

It doesn’t matter how many, if any, of these bold predictions happen as long as the Browns pick up a much-needed win in Miami on Sunday.