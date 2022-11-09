3 Keys To A Browns’ Win Over The Dolphins

It’s been a season of streaks for the Dolphins.

They won their first three games.

Lost three after that.

Then they won another three after beating the Bears 35-32 on Sunday.

Now it’s all but destined that they will lose to the Cleveland Browns next Sunday to begin another losing streak.

As certain as victory seems, though, the Browns will need to stay on their toes if they hope to win.

The Dolphins possess one of the most accurate QBs in the NFL and an elite WR corps.

Here are 3 ways the Browns can secure victory next Sunday.

1. Slowing down the passing game

The Dolphins may have the best WR duo in the NFL in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

Together they have amassed over 1,900 receiving yards with 9 touchdowns this season.

Most rec yards by duo in their team’s first 9 games of season (in Super Bowl era): Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle – 1,916 pic.twitter.com/CX9ktOXBvt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 8, 2022

The Browns need to find a way to slow these two down, especially with the breakout year Tua Tagovailoa is having.

Tua Tagovailoa targeting past the sticks over the past two weeks: 🎯 31/38

🎯 565 passing yards

🎯 5 TDs

🎯 158.3 perfect passer rating pic.twitter.com/YKViX4HNCZ — PFF (@PFF) November 7, 2022

The good news is the Browns’ Defense has played much better over the course of the last two weeks.

Denzel Ward has also finally returned from concussion protocol and looks like he’ll be ready for this Sunday.

His elite CB-play will be instrumental in stopping the Dolphins’ passing attack, which ranks 2nd in the NFL behind the Chiefs.

The Browns need to lock Waddle and Hill down, forcing Tagovailoa to turn to less explosive options.

2. Getting after Tua

Another key to stopping the Dolphins’ passing game is getting after Tagovailoa with the defensive line.

So far this season, he has only been sacked 8 times.

Keeping clean in the pocket has been a big part of his success this year.

Myles Garrett and the defensive line would disrupt the passing game mightily if they could register a handful of sacks.

The highest-graded player in football this season: Myles Garrett 🟠 pic.twitter.com/KbJww4EUoJ — PFF (@PFF) November 2, 2022

Tagovailoa may be a rising talent in the NFL.

But he is still young and prone to cracking in the face of mounting pressure.

If the Browns’ defense can keep Tagovailoa busy in the backfield he will quickly run out of time and options passing downfield.

3. Keeping the ball out of the Dolphins’ hands

When it comes to facing an explosive offense like the Dolphins, keeping the ball out of their hands is paramount.

The less time they have to make big plays the more chance the Browns have at winning.

And luckily for the Browns, they have the tools to do just that.

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, they can run the ball well, take their time getting downfield and keep the ball away from the Dolphins.

The Browns’ elite run game may be the answer to the Dolphins’ elite passing game.

If the Browns can’t run the ball well, the game will likely turn into a shootout.

Can Jacoby Brissett with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones keep up with Tagovailoa, Waddle and Hill?

It’s safe to say most Browns fans would prefer not to find out.

If the Browns can do what they’ve been doing and continue to display an elite run game, they should be in fair shape to compete with the Dolphins this Sunday.