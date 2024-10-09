Eagles Insider Names Strengths, Weaknesses Of Browns

The Cleveland Browns are sitting on a dismal 1-4 record, and things won’t get much easier on Sunday.

They’ll host the Philadelphia Eagles off a BYE week and a tough loss.

On top of that, they will most likely have their two star wide receivers back, as AJ Brown has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury, and DeVonta Smith missed the last game with a concussion.

Considering that, Eagles insider Eliot Shorr-Parks dug deep into the tape and the stats to share his assessment of the Browns.

Eagles v Browns: Strengths/Weaknesses When you combine stats/vibes and overall play there is an argument the Cleveland Browns are the worst team in the NFL right now Their offensive stats:

30th in points

32nd in yards

30th in PPD

29th in 1st downs

32nd in 3rd down offense… pic.twitter.com/xXLJoE21LS — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 9, 2024

Parks claimed that when combining stats, vibes, and overall play, the Browns might be the worst team in the league right now.

They currently rank 30th in points and PPD, last in third-down offense, NYA passing, and yards, and 29th in first downs.

That’s not much of a surprise if you consider how banged-up the offensive line is.

He also believes that Deshaun Watson is on the verge of being benched, so he’s not worried about the offense at all.

Things are a little different on defense, however, as they know how dangerous Myles Garrett and the Browns’ pass rush are when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

Even so, he thinks that if Jalen Hurts takes good care of the football, the Eagles shouldn’t find much trouble getting past Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case, and the Browns will finally gain some sort of momentum this season.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Has A Message For His Teammates