Brian Baldinger Admits Myles Garrett Did Something He’s Never Seen Before

While the Cleveland Browns are suffering through a dismal season that has them at a 2-7 record, one bright spot, as usual, has been the play of defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year last season, got off to a slow start this season, but in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, he perked up with five total tackles (four solo), five quarterback hits and 3.0 sacks.

He got those 3.0 sacks during a span of just four plays, and longtime NFL analyst Brian Baldinger admitted in a video breakdown that he had never seen a player do that before — not even Hall of Famers Bruce Smith, Reggie White or Lawrence Taylor.

.@Browns @Flash_Garrett recorded 3 Solo Sacks in 4 plays. Nobody who has ever played has every accomplished this #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/pu4mG8gTM1 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 4, 2024

Garrett’s excellent game on Sunday boosted his season totals to 7.0 sacks and 15 quarterback hits in nine games.

He is Cleveland’s main backbone on defense, and defense was a big reason why they overcame season-ending injuries to quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb to make the playoffs last season.

This season, after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, they’re just 2-7, and their chances of returning to the postseason are slim.

This coming Sunday, they will visit the New Orleans Saints, and while the Saints have lost seven games in a row after a hot start, they cannot be taken lightly by the Browns.

