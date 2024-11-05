Browns Nation

Monday, November 4, 2024
Brian Baldinger Admits Myles Garrett Did Something He’s Never Seen Before

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns fights past a block Rashawn Slater #70 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

While the Cleveland Browns are suffering through a dismal season that has them at a 2-7 record, one bright spot, as usual, has been the play of defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year last season, got off to a slow start this season, but in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, he perked up with five total tackles (four solo), five quarterback hits and 3.0 sacks.

He got those 3.0 sacks during a span of just four plays, and longtime NFL analyst Brian Baldinger admitted in a video breakdown that he had never seen a player do that before — not even Hall of Famers Bruce Smith, Reggie White or Lawrence Taylor.

Garrett’s excellent game on Sunday boosted his season totals to 7.0 sacks and 15 quarterback hits in nine games.

He is Cleveland’s main backbone on defense, and defense was a big reason why they overcame season-ending injuries to quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb to make the playoffs last season.

This season, after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, they’re just 2-7, and their chances of returning to the postseason are slim.

This coming Sunday, they will visit the New Orleans Saints, and while the Saints have lost seven games in a row after a hot start, they cannot be taken lightly by the Browns.

