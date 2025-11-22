Brian Baldinger Makes Historic Prediction About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns had a disappointing second half in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, as the offense failed to score after the break and squandered a six-point lead to lose 23-16. It was a disappointing end after a promising start, but the Browns will aim to put all that behind them with a winnable game coming up on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have lost eight of nine.

Despite the loss, Myles Garrett had another dominant performance with four sacks, giving him 15 on the year. With 15 sacks through ten games, he is on pace to break the single-season record, but NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger has his eyes on another big number for Garrett.

During a recent episode of Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan, Baldinger had plenty to say about Garrett and his place in the record books. He thinks that the single-season sack record is just a small part of the bigger picture.

“I played with Reggie White, played against Bruce Smith. (Myles) has a chance. I don’t think Myles wants to play until he’s 38 years old. He’s on pace to catch those guys…He’s going to be in that company.”

Garrett Chasing All-Time Sack Record

Garrett is at 117.5 career sacks and still hasn’t turned 30 yet, which gives him plenty of time to chase the all-time record if he intends to play long enough. He is on an incredible pace and recently became the first player in NFL history to collect a dozen sacks in six straight years.

After last week’s incredible performance, Garrett has now recorded more than 14 sacks for the fifth straight year. If he can maintain that pace for another five seasons, he could come close to breaking Bruce Smith’s all-time record of 200 sacks. It’s still a long way off, but Garrett is in a league of his own and shouldn’t be underestimated.

