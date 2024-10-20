Browns Nation

Sunday, October 20, 2024
Brook Park Mayor Believes Domed Stadium Will 'Help The Entire Region'

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns announced their intentions earlier this week, ending the debate between the team’s attempt at renovating the existing facility on the lakeshore or building a domed stadium in Brook Park.

By going with the domed option, the Browns ownership – the Haslam Sports Group – will now seek to partner with local, regional, and state representatives to create revenue streams to help fund the construction of the stadium and the infrastructure surrounding it.

The news was big for Brook Park mayor Edward Orcutt’s city, but the elected official believes it will be more than a big hit for his town.

In a News 5 article, Orcutt said that this new facility would be a boost for areas beyond Cleveland, too.

“I feel that we’ll be fine in the end, when we all sit down at the table and we’re able to work together on putting something in Brook Park that will help the entire region when it comes to revenue,” Orcutt said.

To Orcutt’s point, multiple reports have suggested the facility would be in line to host several significant events – such as the Super Bowl or the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.

Although the Browns announced their intentions now, the team will not be playing in the yet-to-be-constructed facility anytime soon.

The Browns are locked into a lease at the downtown facility until 2028, and the earliest construction deadlines suggest the stadium would not be built until 2029.

Still, it’s officially the end of an era for the Browns as the team has played in this facility since its rebirth in 1999.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation