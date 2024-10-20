Browns Relying On D’Onta Foreman, Pierre Strong Jr. To Establish Run Game On Sunday

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is considered a great run-oriented offensive mind, working with his charges to use jumbo packages that can pound the football against opponents.

Until this season, at least.

During the offseason, Cleveland transitioned to a three- and four-receiver base set for its offense, and through six games, the Browns have run more than 75 percent of their plays out of these packages.

The offense has regressed significantly from last season as a result, currently ranking last in the league with just over 240 total yards per game.

Much of that has been the disappearance of the running game as Stefanski’s new offense has passed the ball nearly 60 percent of the time.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns need to change that, starting with getting veteran running back D’Onta Foreman and slasher Pierre Strong Jr. involved early and often to establish the running game.

Third-year back Jerome Ford has been ruled out of this game, leaving Foreman and Strong to shoulder the burden.

Star running back Nick Chubb is expected to play against the Bengals, but a reduced workload is also expected.

Getting more than 10 touches would be a lot for Chubb on Sunday.

Instead, Foreman – a bruising back that’s capable of carrying the football 15-20 times per game – needs to have touches with Ford ruled out of this contest.

Cleveland’s lone win in 2024 came when Foreman led the backfield against Jacksonville, a game where he garnered 15 touches for 51 yards.

Strong was more than serviceable against Philadelphia, amassing 78 yards on 11 touches; that includes a 21-yard reception and a 14-yard rush.

Establishing the running game was once Stefanski’s specialty.

To reverse the miserable trajectory this offense is on, the Browns need to revert to its former offense for a better performance Sunday against Cincinnati.

