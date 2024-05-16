Browns 2024 Schedule Includes Four Primetime Games

A week later than usual, the NFL has finally released its 2024 regular season slate for every team.

After making the playoffs with an 11-6 record last season, the Cleveland Browns finally know the order of the games – and which contests are set for primetime slots – for this season.

The Browns’ official Twitter account shared the released schedule, featuring four primetime contests in November and December for Cleveland.

Cleveland will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, November 21 for their first primetime contest on Amazon Prime.

The following week, the Browns travel to Denver for a Monday Night Football contest against the Broncos.

On December 19, the Browns will again be featured on Thursday Night Football, playing the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in that contest.

Finally, the Dolphins will travel to Cleveland on December 29 for a Sunday Night Football contest on NBC.

Other matchups of note include a trip to Jacksonville in Week 2 and a trip to Las Vegas during Week 4.

Cleveland will play in three straight road contests from September 29 through October 13 and follow that with a three-game home stand from October 20 through November 3.

The team’s bye week is Week 10, giving them a break exactly midway through the season.

Two other games of note are the New Orleans trip on November 17 and hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on December 15.

Overall, Cleveland has 10 games with a 1 p.m. start time.

The NFL announced the Dallas Cowboys as the team’s season-opener.

Cleveland will host Dallas during the 4:25 p.m. slot on September 8, a game that serves as Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut.

