Browns’ 2025 Draft Pick Is Proving To Be A Steal

With David Njoku set to become a free agent after the 2025 season, it made sense for the Browns to draft a young potential replacement. Harold Fannin Jr.’s standout 2024 season at Bowling Green put him on many NFL teams’ radars.

Fannin Jr. recorded 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in his third year, earning MAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. While he was projected to go anywhere from the second to fourth round, it was a surprise that the Browns were able to select him in the third round with the 67th overall pick.

Like many of the Browns’ 2025 rookies, Fannin Jr. is showing that he could be the future at his position and was an absolute steal at his draft spot.

He caught four passes for 40 yards in Sunday’s win over the Raiders and displayed the effort you want to see from any future core player.

Fannin Jr. Is Another Impact Rookie In the 2025 Draft Class

While it is not true for every prospect, strong college production often indicates potential success in the NFL. Fannin Jr. has not disappointed in his rookie season, already recording 48 receptions, 462 yards, and multiple touchdowns. These are encouraging numbers for someone who looks like the future at the position.

Njoku was rumored to be on his way out at the trade deadline, but he seems committed to staying in Cleveland long term. While he can struggle with drops at times, he remains a veteran presence who provides leadership in the locker room. With the Browns set to add more young talent in the 2026 draft, having a player who is invested in the team is a definite plus.

With Shedeur Sanders set to start again on Sunday, young offensive players like Fannin Jr. will likely see more targets, which can only benefit the Browns’ offense.

