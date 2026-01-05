Browns 2026 Draft Pick Is Set After Sunday’s Win

The Cleveland Browns closed the season with a win on Sunday, and while it provided a positive final note on the field, it also finalized an important piece of the offseason puzzle.

The Browns now know exactly where they will be picking in the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to Daryl Ruiter, the Browns will hold the sixth overall pick in the 2026 draft following their victory.

“Top of the 2026 NFL Draft is set. #Browns will pick 6th. Top 5: 1. #Raiders, 2. #Jets, 3. #Cardinals, 4. #Titans, 5. #Giants,” Ruiter wrote.

Some fans will argue that draft position matters more than a meaningless late-season win. Others will point to momentum and confidence as valuable, especially for young players and a developing quarterback.

Both perspectives are valid.

What is clear is that the Browns remain in a strong draft position despite the late wins. Picking sixth keeps them in range of top-tier prospects at multiple positions, including quarterback, offensive line, and wide receiver help.

With major organizational decisions looming, including the future of the head coach and overall direction of the team, draft positioning will be central to every conversation this offseason.

The Browns may not have landed in the top five, but they are still firmly in control of a pick that can shape the next era of the franchise.

And now, the waiting begins.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski's Locker Room Speech Is Going Viral After Browns Win