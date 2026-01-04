Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing After Browns’ Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns found a way to end their season with a moment that felt fitting. Not pretty. Not dominant. But hard fought and decided by the defense.

In a game where offense was at a premium and mistakes were magnified, the Browns escaped with a 20-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal from Andre Szmyt.

The Browns only managed 200 total yards and converted only five third downs. But the game came down to one kick, and that was enough to secure the win.

However, that didn’t stop fans from demanding change despite the win to end the season.

“Good way to end the season. Team needed it. Time to rebuild,” one fan said.

“FIRE EVERY SINGLE PERSON IN THE ORGANIZATION NOW,” another wrote.

“GGs Congratulations Browns and Myles Garret. See yall next season. Now lets laugh at the two clowns tonight,” another fan commented.

“If the next post isn’t Stefanski getting canned, I’ll be very disappointed,” another said.

Shedeur Sanders finished the game with modest numbers, completing 11 of 22 passes for 111 yards while taking six sacks. It was not a breakout performance, but fans noted his ability to avoid big mistakes and manage the game under pressure. In a season defined by instability, that mattered to many watching.

Fans also pointed out how close the game was. Struggling to sustain drives. Relying on late heroics. But for one afternoon, none of that mattered.

The Browns found a way to finish. Szmyt delivered when it mattered most. And the fans were given a final moment to cheer before the page officially turns.

For a fan base that has endured plenty this season, ending it with a walk-off win was enough to feel good about something, even if only briefly.

NEXT:

Fans React To Myles Garrett Breaking Single-Season Sack Record