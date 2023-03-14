Browns Nation

The Browns Have Signed A New DE

By

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a need for a reliable defensive end opposite Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett, and on Monday, they made an under-the-radar signing to try to fill that hole.

They agreed with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on a three-year contract, and although at first glance he may seem like an underwhelming addition, he may have some upside.

In 2022, his fourth season in the NFL, he finished with five sacks, 11 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss, but he recorded the bulk of those numbers in his last eight games, all of which he started for the Houston Texans.

In fact, Pro Football Focus ranked him as its sixth-best edge defender after Week 7.

In addition, he had a very strong pressure rate in 2022.

Okoronkwo will presumably replace incumbent starter Jadeveon Clowney, who is widely expected to leave in free agency after playing this past season on a one-year contract.

While the Browns could have a pretty formidable offense next season, especially after quarterback Deshaun Watson has a full training camp with his new teammates, their defense needs to improve big-time.

They ranked 20th in points allowed, 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed.

Cleveland also reportedly restructured Watson’s contract, which will clear plenty of cap space that it could use to address its remaining needs.

The team could use one more threat at wide receiver, a backup running back behind Nick Chubb to replace Kareem Hunt, who is expected to leave, and perhaps some help in the secondary.

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

