Browns All-Pro Garners Major Praise After Week 11

The Cleveland Browns have an All-Pro anchoring their defensive line. Myles Garrett continues to make history in almost every game, and people are running out of words to describe what he’s doing.

The former Defensive Player of the Year continued his stellar 2025 season against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and Pro Football Focus praised the Browns’ star for his dominant Week 11 performance.

“Highest Win Rate: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns,” Ryan Smith wrote. “Garrett’s 38.5% pass-rush win rate in Week 11 led the NFL, highlighted by yet another dominant performance in which he sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson four times. The future Hall of Famer has recorded an incredible 11 sacks over his past four games to become the first player in NFL history to tally at least 12 sacks in six consecutive seasons.”

Garrett’s Historic Pace Overshadowed By Browns’ Struggles

Garrett is on pace to finish the season with 25.5 sacks. That would break the record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan and later tied by T.J. Watt.

Myles Garrett was simply dominant in Week 11. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W41kkTPvL9 — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) November 20, 2025

Of course, there are a lot of things that can alter that projection, and Garrett is not going to have four sacks in every game. Yet, after watching him sack New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye five times in Week 8, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him do that again.

Drafting rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham has proven to be a master move for the Browns. He is wreaking havoc in the interior, and he draws attention that allows Garrett to play more freely than ever.

It’s obviously a shame to watch Garrett’s impressive efforts go to waste more often than not, as the Browns have won only two games this season despite his heroics. Then again, he knew what he was signing up for when he agreed to a record-breaking contract extension this offseason.

NEXT:

Browns Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Raiders Game