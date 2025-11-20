Browns Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Raiders Game

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. Given the way the Raiders have performed, the Browns have a good chance to get their third win of the season.

Heading toward the matchup, the Browns made two roster moves. They signed wide receiver Kaden Davis to the practice squad and placed linebacker Cameron McGrone on the practice squad/injured list.

The Browns had waived Davis after promoting him to the active roster for their Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“We’ve signed WR Kaden Davis to the practice squad and placed LB Cameron McGrone (Achilles) on practice squad/injured,” The Browns announced on X.

Undrafted Davis Could Get A shot As Browns’ Receiving Corps Struggles

Davis is an undrafted free agent out of Northwest Missouri State who turned some heads during the preseason and as a practice squad member. He initially signed with the Denver Broncos in 2022, and he’s made three appearances for the Browns dating to last season, including two this year. He was expected to be back on the practice squad after clearing waivers.

The Browns will have Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback against the Raiders. He replaced Dillon Gabriel in the loss to the Ravens after the fellow rookie was evaluated for a concussion.

Cleveland will need all hands on deck and as much help as it can get to put the fifth-round selection in a position to succeed in his first NFL start. If the wide receivers continue to disappoint, the Browns may want to give Davis a chance with a standard contract sometime before the end of the season.

