Browns Among Highest In Ticket Price Increases In Last 15 Years

Prices on just about everything are going up.

Whether it’s gas, food, or clothes, it seems we’re all forking over a little extra cash these days.

That price hike can also be seen with NFL ticket costs.

Fans are paying more than ever to see their favorite teams play.

For Cleveland Browns fans, that increase in cost has been significant.

In a recent report from Action Network, tickets for Browns games have increased by 106% in the past 15 years.

That’s sixth-most in the league and the highest in the AFC North.

Here are the NFL ticket price increases over the past 15 years via @ActionNetworkHQ. pic.twitter.com/buqq4vRJJf — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 12, 2022

The recent success of the team is sure to be a factor in this report.

Just a decade ago, the Browns had perhaps the least expensive ticket in the league.

The average ticket price in the NFL was $78.38 in 2012. Most Expensive: Jets tickets ($117.94) Least Expensive: #Browns tickets ($54.20) — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 26, 2013

From a personal standpoint, I can recall attending the Christmas Eve game in 2016 and getting four of us in the building for less than $40.

Good luck finding a solo ticket for that price anymore.

But that’s what happens when the organization finally emerges from the dumps.

Supply and demand apply to football, too, and the Browns are a show many want to see right now.

Still Affordable

The Browns have one of the more drastic ticket price increases out of the league’s 32 teams.

Still, Cleveland remains one of the more affordable spots to see a game.

Per the report mentioned earlier, only 13 NFL franchises have a current average ticket cost of $100 or less.

Cleveland is one of them.

Given the financial hardship many are facing right now, local fans can appreciate games still being reasonably affordable.

Plus, what isn’t spent on tickets can be spent on the tailgate!

Cleveland police: Reminder that alcohol is prohibited in the muni lot Browns fans: pic.twitter.com/x6bO2uq4Jk — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) April 4, 2022

Based on geotagged tweets (200,000 examined) the #Browns are top tailgating fan base . Bills, Eagles, Jets and Steelers come next. All hail the Muni Lot pic.twitter.com/VkOd0CZfII — [email protected] (@JohnTelich8) October 1, 2021

“Make Money Money”

So where are NFL fans’ wallets hurting the most right now?

Well, if casinos weren’t making Las Vegas enough money, the Raiders are sure doing their best to help.

Vegas has seen the highest ticket prices increase in the last 15 years at 147%.

And, they have the most expensive average ticket cost at $153.47.

The success doesn’t match the profit, but again, it’s a business.

They’re a recently relocated franchise with a brand-new stadium in one of the most electric cities in the country.

It’s not too hard to see why going to a Raiders game cost a pretty penny.

Seattle, Green Bay, San Francisco, and Houston round out the top-five in terms of price increases in the past 15 years.

The team with the most expensive average seat behind Las Vegas is the 49ers at $139.71 per average ticket.

Tickets This Year

It’ll be interesting to see how Browns’ tickets fluctuate this year in terms of cost.

How many games Deshaun Watson plays could have an impact.

Of course, a hot or cold start to the year will also help determine cost.

For now, despite a recent price increase, one doesn’t have to break the bank to go see the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.