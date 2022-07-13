Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Makes Decision On His Jersey Number

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Makes Decision On His Jersey Number

By

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Now that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has left the building, jersey number 6 is now available.

The question is if any of the current players might want it.

The most likely candidate is second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who wore the number 6 when he was at Notre Dame.

In his rookie season, JOK wore number 28.

Owusu-Koramoah set the record straight on Wednesday as to which number he would be wearing for the 2022 season.

 

What JOK Said

Owusu-Koramoah communicated his intentions on social media.

He said:

“For Everyone That Wants To Know: I’ll be #28 this Year.”

 

JOK’s Offseason Highs And Lows

Owusu-Koramoah has been very busy in the offseason.

He has made multiple trips to Ghana to run football camps both personally and on behalf of the NFL.

During one of those trips, he was notified of his brother’s murder in a house fire.

On a much brighter side, we saw him very recently playing one-on-one basketball with Myles Garrett.

This game did not appear to be heavily officiated, evidenced by a laughing JOK pleading for a ref to help his cause.

Though we do not know the final score, we are told by Garrett that the game was not even close.

 

Sophomore Step Up

JOK had a terrific rookie season; it was only curtailed by injury.

Coach Stefanski has indicated that he has prepared well in the offseason so everyone expects an even better performance from him in his second season.

In late June, Stefanski addressed JOK’s offseason and overall development.

He said:

“I think he has had a good offseason. He is working very hard as he does. Like any sophomore, there is hopefully a step that just comes from a greater understanding of what we are doing schematically, greater use of technique and those type of things. He is working hard.”

Number 28 is definitely one to watch this fall and winter as the Browns’ defense tries to assert its supremacy overthe AFC North and other opponents.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following the Browns loss against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Mayfield Makes Decision On His Number With Panthers
Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.
Video: Joe Thomas Shows Off Big Catch On Fishing Trip
David Bell #WO03 of the Purdue Boilermakers speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Browns WR David Bell Is Turning Heads This Offseason

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Mayfield Makes Decision On His Number With Panthers

No more pages to load