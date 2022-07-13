Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Makes Decision On His Jersey Number

Now that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has left the building, jersey number 6 is now available.

The question is if any of the current players might want it.

The most likely candidate is second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who wore the number 6 when he was at Notre Dame.

With the 52nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Browns select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame#NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/EFNhSq8Vw6 — PFF (@PFF) May 1, 2021

In his rookie season, JOK wore number 28.

Owusu-Koramoah set the record straight on Wednesday as to which number he would be wearing for the 2022 season.

What JOK Said

Owusu-Koramoah communicated his intentions on social media.

He said:

“For Everyone That Wants To Know: I’ll be #28 this Year.”

#Browns JOK staying with #28 this season despite his #6 college number becoming available. pic.twitter.com/NaxnRGpWpG — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 13, 2022

JOK’s Offseason Highs And Lows

Owusu-Koramoah has been very busy in the offseason.

He has made multiple trips to Ghana to run football camps both personally and on behalf of the NFL.

JOK is making his impact felt in Ghana 🇬🇭 Following his own camp there in April, he was a key influence last weekend for #NFLAfricaTouchdown pic.twitter.com/4pzh5b01QX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 28, 2022

During one of those trips, he was notified of his brother’s murder in a house fire.

Terrible news: Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, the brother of #Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, died in a house fire, according to Hampton police. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 7, 2022

On a much brighter side, we saw him very recently playing one-on-one basketball with Myles Garrett.

This game did not appear to be heavily officiated, evidenced by a laughing JOK pleading for a ref to help his cause.

Though we do not know the final score, we are told by Garrett that the game was not even close.

Sophomore Step Up

JOK had a terrific rookie season; it was only curtailed by injury.

Coach Stefanski has indicated that he has prepared well in the offseason so everyone expects an even better performance from him in his second season.

2022 will be the year Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will become a household name. #Browns pic.twitter.com/RkYDiX3b8D — Craig Fountain (@CraigAFountain) July 11, 2022

In late June, Stefanski addressed JOK’s offseason and overall development.

He said:

“I think he has had a good offseason. He is working very hard as he does. Like any sophomore, there is hopefully a step that just comes from a greater understanding of what we are doing schematically, greater use of technique and those type of things. He is working hard.”

Number 28 is definitely one to watch this fall and winter as the Browns’ defense tries to assert its supremacy overthe AFC North and other opponents.