Thursday, May 2, 2024
Browns Rookies Choose Their New NFL Numbers

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

With the Cleveland Browns’ rookie camp just over a week away, the team’s newest members are getting used to their new NFL environment.

These rookies will be introduced to their new coaches and teammates over the next month, learning more about their offseason training camp while getting a feel for what it’s like being a part of the NFL.

Part of that process is selecting a jersey number for their new team.

On Thursday, the Browns’ official Twitter account released the numbers for all of Cleveland’s rookies selected during last week’s draft.

Cleveland had a six-member draft class, and those individuals will mostly wear different numbers now that they are with the Browns.

Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. – the team’s highest draft pick in the second round – was the only player who will wear the same number that he wore in college, selecting No. 51 for Cleveland.

Third-round draft pick Zak Zinter wore No. 65 at Michigan, but the rookie offensive lineman will now wear the No. 70 for the Browns.

Fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash switched to No. 80 for Cleveland as he was unable to wear the the No. 1 jersey he had while at Louisville.

At Mississippi State, linebacker Nathaniel Watson donned a No. 14 jersey, but the rookie will be sporting a No. 40 jersey for the Browns this season.

The remaining seventh-round draft picks – cornerback Myles Harden and defensive tackle Jowon Briggs – will now wear No. 26 and No. 53, respectively, in the NFL.

Cleveland’s rookie camp will start on May 10.

NEXT:  Browns Invite Intriguing QB To Rookie Camp
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

