Browns Analyst Highlights Important Set Of Deshaun Watson Stats

The Cleveland Browns are poised to have their best season in a very long time once the 2023 campaign commences in September.

They were porous defensively last season, and to that end, they acquired defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, safety Juan Thornhill, and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

But offense is where the Browns will make their mark.

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a full offseason and training camp with them, and they possess four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, the emerging Donovan Peoples-Jones, and 23-year-old Elijah Moore, as well as arguably the best running back in the game in Nick Chubb.

It’s easy to forget how prolific Watson was in 2020, which was his last full season, but Browns analyst Tyler Johnson reminded everyone of what he did that season.

The last full season Deshaun Watson played in 2020: – 4,823 yards

– 33 touchdowns

– 7 interceptions

– 112.4 quarterback rating – 395 rushing yards

– 3 touchdowns Now he has his best group of weapons at his disposal. QB1 is about to take this #Browns offense to an elite level… pic.twitter.com/QmCQts1gyE — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) March 27, 2023

That year, the Clemson University product led the league with 4,823 passing yards, and he also notched 33 touchdown passes and a passer rating of 112.4.

He was able to do all that despite the departure of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had joined the Arizona Cardinals prior to the start of the season.

Watson also added 444 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 2020.

He is accurate while throwing the deep ball, and that’s a skill set that will take advantage of the speed of Peoples-Jones and Moore.

The AFC could be even tougher in 2023 than it was in 2022, which could make getting to the playoffs an uphill climb for Cleveland.

But it looks like the team has its most talented team since perhaps the peak of the Bernie Kosar era in the mid-1980s.