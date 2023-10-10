Browns Nation

Browns Analyst Makes A Wild Suggestion For HC Next Season

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

While the Cleveland Browns spent last week resting and recuperating, the New England Patriots were reeling.

For the second week in a row, Bill Belichick’s team was blown out by an opponent.

The Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the Pats 38-3 in Week 4 before the New Orleans Saints shut them out on Sunday, 34-0.

Both point margins represent two of the biggest losses during Belichick’s tenure with the organization.

The Patriots’ current 1-4 record has naturally led several media members to believe that this is the coach’s final season in New England.

If he were to leave the franchise he’s called home since 2000, would Belichick coach again, and if so, where?

ESPN Cleveland radio host Aaron Goldhammer thinks he has an intriguing idea.

“I’m just saying that there’s a wild world in which Belichick could end his coaching career in the same place he began,” said Goldhammer.

Of course, Goldhammer is referring to Belichick’s first NFL head coaching gig when he led the Browns between 1991-1995.

During his five years in Cleveland, Belichick’s teams went to the playoffs once and he wasn’t retained when team owner Art Modell moved the franchise to Baltimore.

At 70 years of age, Belichick is the second oldest coach in the NFL behind Seattle’s Pete Carroll.

Although it’s highly unlikely that he would return to Cleveland, stranger things can happen, says Goldhammer.

“There’s a world in which it [the Browns making a head coaching change] goes off the rails, and if it does, there’s a world in which Bill Belichick is coaching the Browns next year.”

After his studio co-host protested the idea, Goldhammer doubled down.

“It’s not totally impossible, it’s not preposterous.”

