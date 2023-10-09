Browns Nation

Fans Get Concerning Update On Deshaun Watson

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks towards the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans hoping to see Deshaun Watson after the bye week may have to wait a little longer.

This clip from team beat reporter Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram showed Cleveland’s quarterbacks getting some work in during Monday’s practice.

The man missing from the clip, of course, is Watson.

Deshaun did not practice on Monday as he continues to deal with a sore shoulder.

 

Level of Concern

This is alarming for some after Watson already missed last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Conflicting messages leading up to (and after) that game caused some surprise throughout Cleveland when Deshaun didn’t play.

Now, it appears his shoulder complications are more serious than some initially thought.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski claims Watson practiced inside on Monday as “just part of his rehab”.

 

Will He Play Sunday?

It’s unclear whether or not Watson will be ready to go for Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

Stefanski told reporters Monday that Deshaun will be available when he’s “functionally ready”.

The concern here is that following the Ravens game, Stefanski said Watson was medically cleared to play that game.

However, Stefanski followed by saying Watson admitted he didn’t feel physically well enough to play.

Now, it’s a question of whether he is “functionally ready”.

Get ready for that to be the hot phrase of the week in Cleveland.

Clearly, something beyond what’s being told is wrong here.

How this develops throughout the week is anyone’s guess.

For now, anything from another Dorian Thompson-Robinson start to Watson returning in full capacity is a possibility.

No more pages to load