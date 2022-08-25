Browns Analyst Makes An Important Jacoby Brissett Point

The Cleveland Browns cannot make excuses about failing to collect some victories.

After all, they have a steady defensive unit with John Johnson III, Greg Newsome, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward, and Myles Garrett.

They also have a potent running game on offense with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson.

Likewise, the Browns cannot treat quarterback Jacoby Brissett as their scapegoat because of Deshaun Watson‘s inevitable fate.

The Browns have known since March that they'd likely be spending a significant portion of the season without Deshaun (or at least they should have). Fair or not, Brissett doesn't get the benefit of being treated like a spot starter anymore. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 19, 2022

WKYC 3News’ Ben Axelrod made an interesting point about the Browns and Brissett.

He tweeted, “I’m cool with the Browns riding with Jacoby Brissett. They just better be right about him.”

They signed him to a one-year deal this offseason after he played for the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Browns Must Rally Around Brissett

Whether it was six or 11 games, the Browns already knew that Watson would miss significant time during the first year of his five-year, $230 million contract.

Therefore, they should have a contingency plan with Brissett under center by now.

Ultimately, Watson was suspended for 11 games for violating the league’s conduct policy.

An absence that long means that Brissett will have a significant say in the team’s fate this year.

On that note, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski should find a way to help Brissett become successful while maximizing the talent around him.

It’s not that the Browns have no weapons because aside from their backfield trio, they also have David Njoku and Amari Cooper.

If they fail to have some success in the first 11 games, the onus is on the team’s think tank.