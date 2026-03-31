Browns Analyst Pushes Back On Growing Narrative

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo sounded off on the fans assuming that the Browns and their quarterbacks will continue to be a mess in the new season. He believes that Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel deserve more respect.

Just because the team’s history hasn’t been great doesn’t mean the Browns are doomed to another year of failure, Rizzo said.

“I am so sick and tired of everyone just assuming that everybody on this roster is going to suck because it’s the Browns. It’s not fair. It’s not fair to Shedeur [Sanders]. It’s not fair to Deshaun [Watson]. It’s not fair to Dillon Gabriel. But because the Browns haven’t found a quarterback in 26 years, you’re all just so convinced and so smart, you know so much that you know the quarterback is coming in next year’s draft,” Rizzo said.

"I am so sick and tired of everyone just assuming that everybody on this roster is gonna suck," – Rizz is ALREADY OVER hearing about the 2027 QB class. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/OPfnA3KVr4 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 30, 2026

Most Browns fans agree that Cleveland’s quarterback room needs to improve in 2026, but Rizzo doesn’t want to see so much focus on next year’s draft before this season even kicks off.

If Sanders, Watson, and Gabriel aren’t producing after a few months in the new season, then it would be an appropriate time to discuss getting a rookie QB in the draft. But until then, these players deserve a chance.

Sanders was showing some promise during his rookie season, and he will be able to enjoy a whole offseason with his squad as well as the guidance and wisdom of a new coaching staff. There have been plenty of NFL rookies who have had huge second seasons, and Sanders might be one of them.

Gabriel may also improve in the new year, and Watson could be a real threat if he’s truly healthy. Each of these players needs to show progress, but Rizzo feels they have earned the chance to do so.

There may be a time and a place to discuss quarterbacks in the 2027 draft, but Rizzo doesn’t believe that time is now.

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