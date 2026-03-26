Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders’ Chances Of Starting Week 1

Among the many questions surrounding the Cleveland Browns right now, one of the biggest is this: Who will be the starting quarterback when next season begins? The team hasn’t acquired a new QB, and they reportedly aren’t looking for one in the draft.

That leaves them with Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel for QB1 next season. While speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot said that she believes Sanders holds the advantage and has a 60 percent chance of starting in Week 1.

She believes that a new coaching staff, an offseason of training, and more support around him could help Sanders next season.

“I would put it at 60% [that Shedeur Sanders starts in Week 1]. If it comes down to Deshaun [Watson] vs. Shedeur, there’s going to be a lot of sentiment to go with the player you finished last season with and show what Todd Monken described as elite playmaking ability. It might make more sense to see what Shedeur can do with an upgraded supporting cast, with a better offense around him, with playcalling designed for him, with reps throughout the whole entire offseason and preseason with the starters,” Cabot said.

"I would put it at 60%… If it comes down to Deshaun vs Shedeur there's gonna be a lot of sentiment to go with the player you finished last season with, to see what Shedeur can do with an upgraded supporting cast." 📞@MaryKayCabot on the chance Shedeur Sanders starts week 1 pic.twitter.com/pRRlEGchsf — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 26, 2026

Much of the conventional wisdom points to Cabot’s claim, and many fans assume that Sanders will start the season as the team’s lead quarterback. However, no one thinks that his position is guaranteed, and most people agree that things can change.

If Sanders does begin the season as a starter and continues to struggle at times, there is nothing stopping Todd Monken from swapping him out with Watson or Gabriel. A lot of people felt that Sanders had a ton to prove during his rookie season, but that could be even more true during his second year.

Sanders very well may do a better job with an offense that is designed for him and surrounded with more talent.

Another point that many people agree on is that if this season does not go well for Sanders, it’ll probably be his last chance at being a starting QB.

The Browns would likely be ready to move on from him if he doesn’t take a sustained step forward.

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Insider Casts Doubt On Popular Browns Draft Target