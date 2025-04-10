Top RB Prospect Seen Hanging Out With Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns might be eyeing a fresh addition to their backfield as Nick Chubb’s future remains unclear.

The organization appears to be searching for its next reliable rushing option, and 2025 NFL Draft prospect Cam Skattebo has emerged as a potential candidate who’s generating increasing interest.

Skattebo, known for his toughness and athleticism, recently gave Browns fans something to speculate about.

Reports indicate he was spotted spending time with Browns defensive back Chris Edmonds, creating buzz around a possible connection to the team.

“Cam Skattebo hanging with former ASU safety and current Cleveland Brown Chris Edmonds,” Blake Miemann of FOX 10 Phoenix wrote on X.

At Arizona State, Skattebo distinguished himself with an impressive combination of explosiveness and balance that earned him consideration in the Heisman Trophy race.

His production speaks volumes — 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns — demonstrating his reliability in challenging situations.

Though his receiving abilities weren’t heavily showcased during the regular season, Skattebo proved his worth in crucial moments throughout the College Football Playoff.

Skattebo’s continued development could add a dynamic element to Cleveland’s offense, potentially forcing opposing defenses to adjust their approach.

His interaction with Edmonds might suggest some interest in becoming part of the Browns’ culture and environment.

As Cleveland continues exploring options to revitalize its ground game, Skattebo’s stock keeps rising.

His college career featured impressive breakaway runs and game-changing plays that make him an intriguing prospect to lead the Browns’ attack moving forward.

While honoring the team’s strong tradition of running backs, his arrival would bring the kind of explosive talent capable of transforming expectations.

Skattebo might just be the spark Cleveland needs to energize its running game for seasons to come.

