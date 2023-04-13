Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Analyst Says Front Office Has 1 Belief About Deshaun Watson

Browns Analyst Says Front Office Has 1 Belief About Deshaun Watson

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a huge gamble when they traded for Deshaun Watson, and we’re not just talking about the football part of the business.

They took a massive PR hit by adding a guy facing over two dozen civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct, and that was expected to face a lengthy suspension by the league.

If that wasn’t enough, then they signed him to a market-setting deal, which only led to more mockery, criticism, and doubt.

Watson’s first couple of games with the team weren’t exactly impressive if you look at the stat sheet alone.

That was the expectation, as he had been away from the game for so long, and he still needed to get his legs under him.

Even so, he did show glimpses of his untapped potential on a couple of throws and plays, so there are more than enough reasons to feel optimistic about the future.

At least, that’s what Browns analyst Tony Grossi seems to think.

He thinks that, as much as the spotlight will be on Watson, he’s going to have a solid season and prove the Browns front office was right to trust him.

There’s no doubt that Watson is one of the most gifted and impactful gunslingers in the league when he’s at his best.

And he could single-handedly uplift this team more than most guys in the league would.

So, let’s hope Grossi is right and we get to see vintage Deshaun Watson on the field in 2023.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Details Emerge Regarding Perrion Winfrey's Arrest

3 mins ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Part Ways With FirstEnergy Over Stadium Naming Rights

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Fans React To Latest Nick Chubb Ranking

7 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Towers Above His Entire Draft Class In Recent Rankings

8 hours ago

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Perrion Winfrey News

22 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: The Quarterbacks

1 day ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Has A Theory On Why The Ravens Signed Odell Beckham Jr.

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Analyst Explains The Kareem Hunt Decision

3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Latest Kareem Hunt Report

3 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Ravens

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Kareem Hunt's Future

3 days ago

NFL athlete Odell Beckham Jr. attends the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center on December 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 118-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

1 Browns Player Seen With Odell Beckham Jr. Saturday Night

4 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Has A Strong Opinion About New Special Teams Coach

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Agrees With The National Outlook Of Team

6 days ago

cleveland browns draft

The Browns Recently Met With An Intriguing CB Prospect

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Names A Reason To Believe In Deshaun Watson In 2023

6 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Believes A Big Addition Is On The Horizon

7 days ago

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Fans React To What Cam Newton Said About Joining Browns

7 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Insider Notes A Fresh Opportunity At Key Position

1 week ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Offers Humorous Take On Draft Debate

1 week ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Injured Browns Receiver Shares A Post-Surgery Update

1 week ago

Fans React To Today's Browns Injury News

1 week ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

A Browns WR Has Suffered A Devastating Injury

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

NFL Insider Reveals Intriguing Browns DT Target

1 week ago

New Details Emerge Regarding Perrion Winfrey's Arrest

No more pages to load