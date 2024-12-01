Browns Analyst Says Steelers WR Is ‘Just A Really Dumb Player’

The Cleveland Browns may be out of the 2024 NFL season, but plenty of intrigue remains around the AFC North.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals are all still in the mix to make the playoffs, though the Bengals are holding on by a thread as the regular season winds down.

Cincinnati drew a matchup against Pittsburgh in Week 13 and has serious postseason implications, given the teams’ records.

AFC North football is always physical and chippy, as each team doesn’t like the others in the division, and there always seems to be an altercation or two during games.

The recent matchup between the Steelers and Bengals proved no different, as George Pickens showed off a little pettiness by dropping the ball onto a defender after a play was over.

After the play, Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter called out Pickens for his behavior via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

“George Pickens is just a really dumb player,” Ruiter posted.

As a younger player, Pickens can be subject to similar instances on the field, and Ruiter makes it known that he doesn’t appreciate that sort of behavior.

Pickens has butted heads with both his coaching staff and opposing players, a sign that he’s still got some maturing to do as a player and person.

However, whatever Pickens does isn’t very relevant to the Browns, who have their own issues they’ll need to figure out come the offseason.

