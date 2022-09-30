Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/30/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, September 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are concluding the first month of football season with a 2-1 record.

Given the circumstances of the offseason, that is a great start.

The Week 4 game against Atlanta is slated for Sunday afternoon.

The most recent injury report for the game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Injury Report Notes

David Njoku‘s name appeared on the report with an unspecified knee injury.

It was originally reported as a day of rest but was clarified as a knee injury later in the day.

 

The good news is that Joel Bitonio, Ronnie Harrison, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Denzel Ward all had limited work in practice on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday.

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney did not practice.

Garrett is day-to-day but has expressed a desire to play.

His status could be a game-time decision determined by the medical staff.

Another note of concern is that Jack Conklin did not practice after limited work on Wednesday.

On the Falcons side, there is only one name listed, and he is one of the most vital for their offense.

He is running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday with a knee injury.

He is off to a great start in 2022 with 302 rushing yards through three games.

 

2. Browns’ Roster Move

Through Thursday, the team has made one roster move to seemingly combat the lengthy injury report.

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry was elevated and will be active for Sunday’s game.

 

3. Browns Face Vulnerable Falcons Defense

The 1-2 Falcons have given up 81 points in their first three games to the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

The Browns’ offense should be able to put up points against this defense.

The question will be if the banged-up defense can hold the Falcons.

TGIF, Browns fans!

