Andre Szmyt Shares Emotional Message About His Future With Browns

Part of the process for a struggling team like the Cleveland Browns is that during a disappointing season, it can find some foundational pieces for a hopefully brighter future. The Browns have done that with an excellent draft class, but they also may have discovered an unexpected rookie building block.

Kicker Andre Szmyt’s NFL career got off to a very rough start, but since then, he has come through on multiple occasions and looks to have a hold on the job heading into next season. If the Browns want a longer relationship with him, that’s fine with Szmyt, too.

Szmyt recently shared an emotional message about his future with the Browns.

“I mean, I owe this franchise my life,” Szmyt said. “I owe them everything and I hope I’m here for life. It really does mean a lot that they stuck with me. I mean, after Week 1, they know everything that’s going on in personal life, too. And they know, one, it’s a challenge to play in the NFL in and of itself, especially this position with the mental battle, but then also with everything else that’s going on in your personal life. I mean, they knew I could handle it.”

Szmyt joined the Browns’ practice squad in December 2024 but did not get into a game. In this year’s training camp, he overcame the death of his mother to earn the job over incumbent Dustin Hopkins.

In his Week 1 NFL debut, Szmyt missed an extra point and a late field goal attempt. The squandered points were significant in a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, drawing cries that he should already be replaced.

However, he responded by kicking a long game-winning field goal in a Week 3 upset of the Green Bay Packers. Since Week 1, Szmyt has made all 22 of his extra point attempts, and he has missed just two of his 20 field goal tries, only one since Week 4.

In Week 17, he outscored the Pittsburgh Steelers by himself, with two field goals and an extra point in a 13-6 win. Now, he will try to close the season on a high note in the finale against the Bengals.

But even if he falters, he looks to have secured a steady job with the Browns.

