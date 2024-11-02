Browns Have Made A Roster Decision With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns can’t catch a break right now.

Star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury in the win over the Baltimore Ravens.

He’s now looking at a long layoff, as the team just placed him on Injured Reserve, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 2, 2024

In a corresponding move, the team elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad, and on a more positive note, cornerback Denzel Ward has cleared the concussion protocol and will be fully available to suit up vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Owusu-Koramoah’s absence could be a major issue for this team.

He started the first eight games of the season, and his impact was more than evident.

To date, he had posted a team-best 61 tackles, not to mention three sacks, one forced fumble, and one pick.

He’s also tied for second in the entire league with ten tackles for a loss.

Owusu-Koramoah also played a huge role in the win over the Ravens, logging seven tackles, two quarterback hits, and one sack on Lamar Jackson.

He sustained the injury trying to stop Derrick Henry, and he had to be carted off the field, and he’ll now miss at least four games.

The recently elevated Kamara is currently in his third season in the league out of Stony Brook.

The Chicago Bears signed him in 2021 as an undrafted free agent, and he’s made 15 career appearances.

He’s made seven appearances for the Browns, including four this season, and he’ll give Jim Schwartz some depth on Sunday.

