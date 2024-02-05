Deshaun Watson Reveals His Approach To Face Elite QBs

The Cleveland Browns wanted to make sure to have one of the best quarterbacks in the game when they traded for Deshaun Watson.

Watson was fresh off an MVP-caliber campaign before his legal turmoil and situation with the Houston Texans.

So, even though he had been away from the game for quite a while, there was still hope he could lead this team to a safe haven.

That hasn’t been the case thus far, but even on limited action, Watson has looked quite solid against some of the best quarterbacks in the game, such as Lamar Jackson.

With that in mind, former NFL star Ryan Clark asked him about his mindset when going against top-notch competition in his same position (via Lockerverse on Twitter).

Watson claimed that as much as he’s looking at what the other guys are doing, you have to find some balance not to get caught up in the moment so you try to do too much.

He has to be aware of what’s going on to figure out the best way to approach his next drive, but at the end of the day, he also has to be locked in and do his own thing.

Watson had the best game of his stint with the Browns before suffering a season-ending injury.

So, as much as things haven’t gone his way in Berea thus far, there should be some hope for the future.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to stay on the field and finally play a full season for the Browns.