Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Reveals His Approach To Face Elite QBs

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Approach To Face Elite QBs

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns wanted to make sure to have one of the best quarterbacks in the game when they traded for Deshaun Watson.

Watson was fresh off an MVP-caliber campaign before his legal turmoil and situation with the Houston Texans.

So, even though he had been away from the game for quite a while, there was still hope he could lead this team to a safe haven.

That hasn’t been the case thus far, but even on limited action, Watson has looked quite solid against some of the best quarterbacks in the game, such as Lamar Jackson.

With that in mind, former NFL star Ryan Clark asked him about his mindset when going against top-notch competition in his same position (via Lockerverse on Twitter).

Watson claimed that as much as he’s looking at what the other guys are doing, you have to find some balance not to get caught up in the moment so you try to do too much.

He has to be aware of what’s going on to figure out the best way to approach his next drive, but at the end of the day, he also has to be locked in and do his own thing.

Watson had the best game of his stint with the Browns before suffering a season-ending injury.

So, as much as things haven’t gone his way in Berea thus far, there should be some hope for the future.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to stay on the field and finally play a full season for the Browns.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Video Shows Denzel Ward's Impressive INT At The Pro Bowl

7 mins ago

Senior Bowl pylon

Browns Reportedly Met With 2 Players During Senior Bowl

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Micah Parsons' Disrespect Of The Browns

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

PFF Names Browns 'Secret Superstar' This Season

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Brian Daboll Notes What Browns Are Getting With Ken Dorsey

23 hours ago

browns locker room with helmets

Analyst Reveals Who Should Call Plays For The Browns

2 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Makes His Thoughts Clear On Coaching Future

2 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Says Browns Let Go Of 'Glue Guy' On Coaching Staff

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares Cryptic Message On Social Media

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Has Big Reaction To Browns Losing Bill Callahan

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Expected To Land Massive New Contract

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Predicts What Type Of Players Browns Will Draft

3 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak

Reporter Suggests NFL Legend As New Browns OL Coach

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson Gets An Interview With AFC West Team

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco's Brother Is Landing A New Job In Pro Football

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Predicts A Big Move For The Browns This Offseason

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Set To Take Part In Unique Pro Bowl Event

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Where Kevin Stefanski Stands On Play-Calling Duties

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns To Keep Notable Coach After Latest Titans Hire

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details How Deshaun Watson Can Bounce Back Next Season

5 days ago

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Executive Reveals Where Team Stands With Tee Higgins

5 days ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Johnny Manziel Has Clear Response To Potential NFL Return

5 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Notable NFL WR Has Started Following Several Browns Players On IG

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Led Browns Defenders In Notable Category

6 days ago

Video Shows Denzel Ward's Impressive INT At The Pro Bowl

No more pages to load