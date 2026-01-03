Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves

Just like they have all season, injuries continue to hit the Cleveland Browns, and the team is making proper adjustments to address them.

With only one more game left this season, the Browns recently made some roster changes before their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. They have signed linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio to the active roster and elevated tight end Sal Cannella from the practice squad.

Sadly, they have also officially placed Carson Schwesinger on the injured reserve, bringing his terrific rookie season to an end.

“We’ve signed LB Edefuan Ulofoshio to the active roster, placed LB Carson Schwesinger on injured reserve and elevated TE Sal Cannella from the practice squad,” Cleveland Browns posted.

Ulofoshio is now in his second season in the league. He was originally picked by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round of the 2024 draft and has only played in four games so far.

Canella, on the other hand, is in his first year in the NFL after playing for Auburn in college. He was selected by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent back in 2021 and has been with the Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he only made his NFL debut just last week.

Although these moves present opportunities for both Ulofoshio and Canella, they also confirm that things are over for Schwesinger this year. He has been electric all season, leading the team with his 146 tackles, along with 2.5 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss, plus two interceptions.

Even though the season won’t end as he wanted, Schwesinger still has plenty to be proud of and is the frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is one of the biggest steals that the team made in the last draft.

Ulofoshio and Canella will look to chip in on Sunday as the Browns finish their season against the Bengals. If they can help the team secure a final win, they may open the door for them to come back to Cleveland next year.

