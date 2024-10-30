Browns Player Receives Notable Honor From Tom Brady

The Cleveland Browns finally got their second win of the season.

Notably, it came with a different quarterback on the field.

Jameis Winston took over, with Deshaun Watson out for the season and Dorian Thompson-Robinson nursing an injury.

He played well enough not only to get the win but also to be selected as one of Tom Brady’s players of the week (via FOX Sports NFL).

The legendary quarterback tipped his hat to Winston for “getting back to eating Ws.”

He congratulated him over that game-winning touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman to secure a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Winston threw for 334 passing yards, which is the most for any quarterback in his starting debut for the Browns.

Also, he topped the highest mark ever thrown by Watson — who had never thrown for 300 yards with the team — as a member of the Browns.

Winston capped it off by throwing three touchdown passes, and the Browns’ offense looked the best it’s ever looked since the start of the season.

Of course, a lot of factors could’ve come into play.

Perhaps it was Ken Dorsey calling the plays or maybe the team was inspired to get a win for Watson and the late Jim Donovan.

Maybe Winston is just a better fit for the offense.

Whatever the case, even though it could still be too late to get back on track, the team might have a better chance to win football games down the stretch with Winston leading the way.

