Browns Nation

Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Rodney McLeod Sends A Clear Message About Jameis Winston

By

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are still alive.

Standing on a 2-6 record, Kevin Stefanski could still make a strong push in the second half of the season.

That won’t be easy, but it at least seems like the players believe in their ability to pull it off.

They have rallied around Jameis Winston from the second he arrived in Berea.

His charisma, leadership, and experience made him a valuable member of the locker room right away.

Also, with the way he played on Sunday, it’s normal to see some players get their confidence back.

When asked about that, veteran safety Rodney McLeod was very impressed.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, McLeod praised Wilson for still having the ability to sling the football down the field, making big plays, and completing timely throws.

“The old man can still spin it.  We all saw that on Sunday,” McLeod said.

He also praised his teammates for playing some complementary football.

The Browns’ schedule for the remainder of the season is nothing short of brutal.

They will play divisional rivals and their margin for error is slim.

Winston, however, is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league, and he’s talented enough to lead this team on a big run.

This team’s defense is talented and physical enough to put the offense in a position to succeed for as long as Winston also keeps the chains in motion.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation