Browns Announce 5 Captains For 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns have finalized their 53-man roster and put a dramatic four-man quarterback competition in the rearview mirror to set the stage for what should hopefully be a 2025 regular season that helps make last year’s dismal 3-14 campaign a distant memory.

Cleveland went 3-0 in the preseason and has shown some interesting developments thus far, and after naming the 2025 captains, it is clear there is plenty of veteran leadership to guide this team back in the right direction.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X that Cleveland’s five official team captains, as voted by the players, are Joe Flacco, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Denzel Ward, and Corey Bojorquez.

There are no surprises here, as the Browns wisely chose all the respected and accomplished veterans on both sides of the ball to set the tone.

It says a lot about Flacco’s presence that he is a captain even though he just joined the team on a one-year deal, though there is plenty of familiarity with him after signing with the Browns late in the 2023 season to lead them to an improbable playoff run.

There is a lot to be excited about on defense as well, as Garrett and Ward survived an offseason of trade rumors and will retain their roles as the leaders of this unit.

With fifth-overall pick Mason Graham and second-round pick Carson Schwesinger set to take on major roles right away, the pieces are in place for this defense to get back to the level it was at in 2023.

