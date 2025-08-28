New Browns WR Is Drawing Comparisons To Deebo Samuel

The Cleveland Browns’ roster looks set.

Nevertheless, it’s not set in stone, and one of their recent additions to the practice squad could climb his way up the ladder.

According to analyst Lance Reisland, Malachi Corley could give the Browns the type of weapon they hoped to get when they got Elijah Moore a couple of years ago.

“Corley’s size/strength (benching 355 lbs) made him a Deebo Samuel-type weapon. Exactly what Cleveland had envisioned when they signed Elijah Moore,” Reisland posted on X.

Corley, who went by the self-proclaimed “YAC King” moniker, was one of the most intriguing players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers gave him his stamp of approval and claimed that he was his favorite receiver in the whole class.

The Jets took him out of Western Kentucky in the third round after watching him haul in 101 receptions for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 and 79 receptions for 984 yards and 11 scores in 2023.

Then again, he failed to make much of an impact on the Jets’ inefficient offense, and he didn’t even make the 53-man roster one year later.

Corley caught three balls for 16 yards and added two carries for 26 yards in nine appearances for the Jets.

He was out there for eight special team snaps and 83 offensive snaps as a rookie, and there were some worrisome reports about his character and route running.

Even so, if he can clean up his act, he can be an intriguing option for the Browns this season.

