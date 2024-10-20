Browns Announce 6 Players Are Inactive For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns continue to rank among the league’s least healthy teams with their numerous injuries to contend with weekly.

Cleveland has started to turn the tide after having 20 players listed on the weekly injury report two weeks ago, but that changing tide is an ongoing battle.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns will be without six players who were deemed inactive by the team.

The Browns’ X account posted an image of the players who will be missing in action today against the Bengals, noting that two offensive players and four defenders would miss Sunday’s action.

Our inactives for Week 7 against the Bengals pic.twitter.com/zGVPVEfOP6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2024

Offensively, the Browns have quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Jerome Ford missing Sunday’s contest.

Winston is a healthy scratch as he will serve as the team’s third quarterback on the depth chart, meaning he’s only available as an emergency quarterback should both Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson be unable to play.

Ford was injured last week against the Eagles, pulling a hamstring in the first quarter.

He was listed as week-to-week by head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday, meaning D’Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. should see action with Ford absent.

Defensively, safety Ronnie Hickman, linebacker Nathaniel Watson, cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson were all scratched from today’s game against Cincinnati.

Jefferson has been scratched from two consecutive contests without any health issues as the Browns have played defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. – a second-round draft pick this year – in his stead now that Hall has been removed from the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List.

