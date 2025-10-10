Browns Rookie Surging In DROY Race

The Cleveland Browns selected Carson Schwesinger in the second round out of UCLA, and the linebacker has quickly emerged as one of the defense’s biggest surprises.

Through five weeks of the 2025 season, his consistent play has exceeded expectations and drawn attention across the league.

Cleveland’s defense has relied heavily on its young draft class this year, but Schwesinger’s combination of awareness and physicality has separated him from the group.

His rapid development has placed him firmly in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

Schwesinger leads all rookies with 44 tackles and is tied for 10th overall in the NFL.

Projected to finish the season with 150 tackles, his odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year have climbed sharply from +3000 in the preseason to +425 now.

Schwesinger wears the “green dot” helmet designation, a rare responsibility for a rookie linebacker.

His command of Jim Schwartz’s defensive system and ability to diagnose plays have made him indispensable to the unit.

During the Browns’ Week 5 contest against Minnesota, Schwesinger led the team with 11 tackles in a tightly contested matchup.

His sideline-to-sideline range and ability to read offensive schemes have drawn praise.

Some analysts have compared his maturity and consistency to past stars like Luke Kuechly.

As a pass defender, Schwesinger has shown adaptability in coverage, timing his drops effectively and closing space against running backs and tight ends.

His performance allows Cleveland to remain versatile in personnel groupings.

Schwesinger’s impact on the Browns’ defense has been transformative.

