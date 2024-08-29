Browns Announce Decision On Tyler Huntley

When the Cleveland Browns announced their initial 53-man roster, the team elected to keep four quarterbacks: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Tyler Huntley.

Before announcing the roster on Tuesday, multiple reports suggested the Browns had already told Thompson-Robinson that he would be kept on the team, leaving Huntley as a likely candidate to be cut from the roster.

Yet Cleveland elected to keep all four quarterbacks hoping to find a trade partner for Huntley as teams have already experienced injury issues at the position.

When the Los Angeles Chargers acquired Taylor Heinicke yesterday, the Browns’ options for trade partners diminished to only a couple of teams that might need quarterback depth.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – on Thursday that the Browns had made a decision about Tyler Huntley as Cleveland terminated the quarterback’s contract to make room for running back D’Onta Foreman.

#Browns roster moves: Signed RB D’Onta Foreman Terminated contract of QB Tyler Huntley Signed to practice squad: RB Gary Brightwell, CB Mike Ford Jr., TE Blake Whiteheart — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 29, 2024

Huntley had a strong preseason game to finish out his time with the Browns, going 17 of 22 passing for 146 yards and three scoring throws, his first for Cleveland this preseason.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback also rushed twice for 14 yards in the 37-33 preseason loss last weekend.

Cleveland elected to keep Thompson-Robinson – a fifth-round selection in last year’s NFL Draft – as a quarterback the team can mold into either a future starter or a long-term solution at the backup position.

Winston was originally thought to be on the trading block as well, but multiple reports refuted that scoop on Wednesday.

