Kevin Stefanski Sends Strong Message About Play Caller Speculation

Over the weekend, speculation surrounding Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision to hand over play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey ran rampant.

The incident happened when quarterback Jameis Winston praised Dorsey’s coaching ability after an OTA session.

Watson slipped into the conversation that Dorsey had been “calling the plays” during the practice, a moment captured at the 0:31 mark of the video shared by the Browns’ official Twitter account.

At the Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday, Stefanski sent a strong message about a finalized decision as to which coach – Stefanski or Dorsey – would call plays during the 2024 NFL regular season.

In a video the Browns’ official YouTube account shared, Dorsey shot down the idea that this decision was made.

“No, we rotate at practice; I don’t always radio the plays into practice,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski added that he has always “mixed it up” in terms of which coaches were communicating the upcoming plays for the offense.

Dorsey spent two years in Buffalo serving as the offensive coordinator for the Bills.

There, Dorsey commanded a pair of top-five offensive performances for the Bills in terms of total yardage.

Stefanski has called plays for the Browns offense in the past, and speculation grew once former coordinator Alex Van Pelt left for New England to take the same position that the head coach would relinquish his play-calling duties.

In the offseason, Stefanski has said numerous times a decision would not be made until closer to the season, a move sparking rumors that Stefanski could be reticent to hand over the role.

