Top 3 TE Free Agents Browns Should Target

With the Browns’ decision to waive kicker Lucas Havrisik, Cleveland has an open roster spot on their 90-man limit.

The Browns have loads of talent at most skill positions, especially at running back and wide receiver.

Where Cleveland has fewer options is the tight end room.

Should the Browns decide to fill the open roster spot with another tight end, three unsigned free agents are the best fits for Cleveland.

Jimmy Graham

At 37 years old, Graham remains the highest-profile tight end on the market.

The 6-foot-7 tight end continues to show elite hands, making him a strong target for the renewed passing attack Cleveland will employ in 2024.

He’s also an experienced 13-year veteran who has played in nine playoff games over his career.

While Graham would be an invaluable backup to Njoku, the tall receiver is an incredible goal-line option, too, as he caught four touchdowns last year off just six receptions.

Geoff Swaim

Swaim is one of the lesser-known journeyman tight ends on the market, but the 6-foot-4 athlete would be a serviceable backup for the Browns.

The 30-year-old has played in 100 games, starting in 45 of his past 57 contests.

His best season was in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans as he recorded 31 receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

Swaim is best known for his blocking capabilities, but the athlete is also a strong route runner with solid hands.

Marcedes Lewis

Yes, at 40 years old, Lewis certainly would only earn a one-year contract.

Yet Lewis brings loads of experience from his 18-year professional career that would benefit the Browns.

Lewis has played in 268 games since 2006, and the 6-foot-6 tight end still has plenty of juice left in the tank.

He’s also been remarkably healthy throughout his long career and is capable of playing a full 17-game season as he did last year in Chicago.

