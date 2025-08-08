Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, August 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Dan Orlovsky Calls Out Narrative About Shedeur Sanders

Dan Orlovsky Calls Out Narrative About Shedeur Sanders

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Dan Orlovsky Calls Out Narrative About Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

The Cleveland Browns face an interesting dilemma heading into their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will get the starting nod, but the decision has sparked considerable debate about whether he’s being given a fair shot or thrown into an impossible situation.

Sanders hasn’t received the same training camp repetitions as other quarterbacks on the roster.

With Joe Flacco expected to sit out early preseason games and both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel dealing with hamstring issues that have limited their practice time, Cleveland’s options have become narrow.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky stepped forward to defend the decision, posting a video on social media to address the growing criticism.

“Will everybody stop with the Shedeur Sanders is being set up to fail narrative,” Orlovsky said. “Who do you want to start the game? It’s preseason Week 1. [..] So while Shedeur may not have had reps with the ones, what else do you want them to do in Cleveland? It’s an opportunity for him, it may not be the ideal opportunity, very rarely is it for a fifth round pick. But it’s an opportunity for him to go out there and do in a game what many have reported he’s done in practice. Stop with the set up to fail narrative.”

The reality facing Cleveland is straightforward. Beyond Sanders, only Tyler Huntley remains as a viable option for significant preseason snaps.

Huntley just joined the team, while Sanders has been in the system since the draft.

Sanders entered the NFL as one of the most watched rookies after his surprising slide to the fifth round.

The former Colorado quarterback now finds himself in a crowded quarterback room with five players competing for roster spots.

The Browns have Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, Sanders, and Huntley all vying for positions on the depth chart.

While being a late-round selection creates challenges, Sanders possesses the skill set to make a legitimate push in this competition.

His preseason debut against Carolina could prove pivotal in establishing his place within the organization moving forward.

NEXT:  Big Update Emerges About Quinshon Judkins' Legal Case
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation