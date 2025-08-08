Dan Orlovsky Calls Out Narrative About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns face an interesting dilemma heading into their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will get the starting nod, but the decision has sparked considerable debate about whether he’s being given a fair shot or thrown into an impossible situation.

Sanders hasn’t received the same training camp repetitions as other quarterbacks on the roster.

With Joe Flacco expected to sit out early preseason games and both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel dealing with hamstring issues that have limited their practice time, Cleveland’s options have become narrow.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky stepped forward to defend the decision, posting a video on social media to address the growing criticism.

“Will everybody stop with the Shedeur Sanders is being set up to fail narrative,” Orlovsky said. “Who do you want to start the game? It’s preseason Week 1. [..] So while Shedeur may not have had reps with the ones, what else do you want them to do in Cleveland? It’s an opportunity for him, it may not be the ideal opportunity, very rarely is it for a fifth round pick. But it’s an opportunity for him to go out there and do in a game what many have reported he’s done in practice. Stop with the set up to fail narrative.”

Can this narrative stop? pic.twitter.com/0XwLyuDOnb — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 7, 2025

The reality facing Cleveland is straightforward. Beyond Sanders, only Tyler Huntley remains as a viable option for significant preseason snaps.

Huntley just joined the team, while Sanders has been in the system since the draft.

Sanders entered the NFL as one of the most watched rookies after his surprising slide to the fifth round.

The former Colorado quarterback now finds himself in a crowded quarterback room with five players competing for roster spots.

The Browns have Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, Sanders, and Huntley all vying for positions on the depth chart.

While being a late-round selection creates challenges, Sanders possesses the skill set to make a legitimate push in this competition.

His preseason debut against Carolina could prove pivotal in establishing his place within the organization moving forward.

