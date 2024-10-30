Browns Announce Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Status For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns received a scare on Sunday during their upset 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Late in the third quarter, Ravens running back Derrick Henry lowered his shoulder as linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went in for the tackle against the star player.

While Owusu-Koramoah kept Henry from advancing the football, the hit left the Browns linebacker lying on the turf.

Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field and taken to a nearby hospital for further observations after the hit as he suffered from pain in his neck.

Cleveland announced late on Sunday that the player had movement in all of his limbs, and on Monday the Browns’ player shared a message with fans to let them know he was okay.

The Browns are taking a cautious approach to Owusu-Koramoah’s return to the field after the incident.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X the linebacker’s status for Sunday’s game as the team revealed he would miss the contest against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.

“Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) will not face the Chargers on Sunday,” Cabot wrote.

The Browns have a bye week after the Chargers’ contest, giving Owusu-Koramoah two weeks to rest from the scary injury before returning to practice.

Owusu-Koramoah has been one of the Browns’ top defenders this year as he’s logged 61 total tackles, a stat that leads his team.

The linebacker has also recorded three sacks and three pass deflections, and his interception is the lone pass defenders have picked off in 2024.

