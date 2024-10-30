Jameis Winston made his first start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns last Sunday and led the team to a much-needed win over the Baltimore Ravens to put a merciful end to a 5-game losing streak and hopefully begin to build some positive momentum that can be carried over into the second half of the season.

In classic Jameis Winston fashion, the win did not come without a few incredible speeches, but he recently opened up about one of his most famous pregame speeches of all, the iconic “eat a W” speech.

The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak shared a clip of Winston’s Wednesday morning media session, where the QB joked that the speech was “Something that was just brewing. It started with alphabet soup. Then it ended up being ‘W’ pancakes. Then it ended up being ‘eating a W’. I’ve always done that. I’ve always done ‘eat a W’. Alphabet soup, growing up in the hood, you’re gonna eat alphabet soup. So, I’m only eating the W.”

#Browns QB Jameis Winston explains his famous “Eat a W” speech. pic.twitter.com/FPEKWd6gFO — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 30, 2024

Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens, numbers that Deshaun Watson never even sniffed during his time as a starter this year.

Watson hasn’t thrown for 300 yards a single time in a Browns uniform and didn’t eclipse 200 yards a single time prior to getting injured.

If Winston is hinting at bringing back the “Eat a W” speech, the Los Angeles Chargers could be in trouble on Sunday.

Perhaps he’ll save that speech for later in the season when he feels like the team is desperate and really needs to hear it.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Earns Weekly NFL Honor For Sunday's Performance