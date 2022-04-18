Browns Nation

Browns Announce Multiple Roster Moves

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Andrew Berry’s office has been a busy place today.

Of course, the big business was getting Denzel Ward‘s new monster contract signed.

But hours later, the Cleveland Browns announced 4 other roster additions.

Sheldon Day returns to the team after playing 7 games for Joe Woods in 2021.

Berry also signed free agent defensive end Stephen Weatherly.

Weatherly signs with his fourth team as he enters his 7th season in the NFL.

Wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley and guard Michael Dunn signed their exclusive-rights tenders.

Cleveland announced the moves as they prepare for Phase 1 offseason workouts that start Tuesday.

 

More Bodies For the Defensive Line 

Both Day and Weatherly provide veteran depth along the defensive line.

At the start of the day, Cleveland had just 5 defensive linemen on the roster.

Besides Myles Garrett, the group has just 7 years of NFL experience among them.

And that includes 2021 UDFA Curtis Weaver, who has yet to take an NFL snap.

Rumors persist of mutual interest between Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns.

Berry extended a 2-year, $24 million offer which they can probably sweeten a little.

This year’s NFL Draft class is deep at both interior and edge rushers.

And the new veterans are not expected to win major roles in Joe Woods’ system.

 

Bradley and Dunn Look To Expand Roles

Coaches like both Ja’Marcus Bradley and Michael Dunn a lot.

But they may fall victim to the numbers game at the start of the season.

Dunn bounced around practice squads, the AAF, and XFL for 3 seasons before joining the Browns in 2020.

And he famously made his first career NFL start against the Steelers in Cleveland’s 2020 Wild Card victory.

He allowed no quarterback pressures and became part of the 53-man roster for all of 2021.

But there are 15 offensive linemen vying for 9-10 spots already, so Dunn will have to impress to make the 2022 squad.

Likewise, Ja’Marcus Bradley caught all 4 of his targets and chipped in on special teams.

But if the Browns sign or draft a starting wide receiver, he might be pushed onto the practice squad again.

 

What It Means To The Browns 

Andrew Berry still has some work to do in filling out his roster.

The question is how many bodies he adds before the NFL Draft and how many will stick around on the final 53.

Rumors persist that Berry wants to add another veteran wide receiver, and he can use a 3rd pass-catcher at tight end.

Cleveland’s defensive line group is thin and unimpressive after Myles Garrett.

Other than that, the Browns’ 2022 starters are probably already on the roster.

But with the way Berry drafts and signs free agents, you never know.

 

