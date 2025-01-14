Browns Announce New Offensive Coordinator

Last week, the Cleveland Browns began their offseason decision-making process by terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, parting ways with the coach after just one season.

Speculation centered around head coach Kevin Stefanski wanting to return to his style of offensive play-calling, and the Browns are expected to jettison the three and four-base sets that Dorsey implemented last year.

Stefanski’s offensive style was a run-oriented attack, and the offensive coordinator candidates interviewed last week likely shared that vision.

Cleveland decided on their offensive coordinator on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The insider said that Tommy Rees, the current pass game coordinator and tight ends coach, will be promoted to the offensive coordinator position.

The #Browns are promoting Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator, per sources. A former Notre Dame star QB, Rees becomes one of the NFL’s youngest coordinators at age 32. He previously had stints at ND and Alabama as OC/QB coach before joining Kevin Stefanski’s staff last year. pic.twitter.com/MNlwFB2H1P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2025

At 32 years old, Rees will become one of the NFL’s youngest coordinators in the NFL according to Pelissero.

Before joining the NFL ranks, Rees was an offensive coordinator at his alma mater Notre Dame and Alabama.

While at Alabama, Rees coordinated an offensive attack that ranked 25th nationally in scoring as the Crimson Tide amassed 34.0 points per game.

Rees was on the final staff with legendary head coach Nick Saban, helping Alabama amass 393.1 yards per game.

The Crimson Tide running attack averaged over 170 yards per game in 2023, showcasing Rees’ ability to emphasize the run game.

Cleveland also interviewed current New Orleans offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Miami quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell, and Atlanta tight ends coach Kevin Koger for the role.

The Browns have the second overall pick in the draft, potentially allowing Stefanski to pair a franchise-level quarterback with an up-and-coming offensive coordinator.

NEXT:

Analyst Questions Browns Drafting Myles Garrett In 2017