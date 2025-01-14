Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, January 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce New Offensive Coordinator

Browns Announce New Offensive Coordinator

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Announce New Offensive Coordinator
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Last week, the Cleveland Browns began their offseason decision-making process by terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, parting ways with the coach after just one season.

Speculation centered around head coach Kevin Stefanski wanting to return to his style of offensive play-calling, and the Browns are expected to jettison the three and four-base sets that Dorsey implemented last year.

Stefanski’s offensive style was a run-oriented attack, and the offensive coordinator candidates interviewed last week likely shared that vision.

Cleveland decided on their offensive coordinator on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The insider said that Tommy Rees, the current pass game coordinator and tight ends coach, will be promoted to the offensive coordinator position.

At 32 years old, Rees will become one of the NFL’s youngest coordinators in the NFL according to Pelissero.

Before joining the NFL ranks, Rees was an offensive coordinator at his alma mater Notre Dame and Alabama.

While at Alabama, Rees coordinated an offensive attack that ranked 25th nationally in scoring as the Crimson Tide amassed 34.0 points per game.

Rees was on the final staff with legendary head coach Nick Saban, helping Alabama amass 393.1 yards per game.

The Crimson Tide running attack averaged over 170 yards per game in 2023, showcasing Rees’ ability to emphasize the run game.

Cleveland also interviewed current New Orleans offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Miami quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell, and Atlanta tight ends coach Kevin Koger for the role.

The Browns have the second overall pick in the draft, potentially allowing Stefanski to pair a franchise-level quarterback with an up-and-coming offensive coordinator.

NEXT:  Analyst Questions Browns Drafting Myles Garrett In 2017
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation